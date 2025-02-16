Previous
Hand made handrail in place… by beverley365
Hand made handrail in place…

What an achievement… a couple of weeks and the family will move in…
I will make time over the coming weeks to choose and organise the photos from re-building this house. For the family it’s a dream come true.
16th February 2025

Beverley

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, this looks lovely.
February 16th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a great job he did, it looks wonderful.
February 16th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
It looks wonderful, I like your pov
February 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great pov.
February 16th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Great design
February 16th, 2025  
