Previous
Photo 1051
Hand made handrail in place…
What an achievement… a couple of weeks and the family will move in…
I will make time over the coming weeks to choose and organise the photos from re-building this house. For the family it’s a dream come true.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1580
photos
125
followers
111
following
287% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
15th February 2025 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, this looks lovely.
February 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a great job he did, it looks wonderful.
February 16th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
It looks wonderful, I like your pov
February 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great pov.
February 16th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Great design
February 16th, 2025
