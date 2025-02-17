Fanned & in a warm dry space lots of TLC and saved… yippee





Drying wet books needs a little patience… I’m glad I’ve saved them as they’re from the 70’s 80’s … a happy time for me.

I’ll give them another day upside down then I’ll happily glance through them, share a couple & put them in a pile.



The sun is shining the roofs are frosty -2

Ooo it’s beautiful. I had such an emotional weekend so when I’ve written my journal I’m beginning some fun arty heart stuff… being in slow motion and listening to the history of yoga….

I’m loving these ‘woolly hat days…



You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.

Hard times make you stronger…we can create good times over & over…