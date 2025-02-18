Previous
With the sun bursting through the sky so stunning by beverley365
Photo 1053

With the sun bursting through the sky so stunning

This my eldest’s current job…It’s not finished but close he’s sure looking forward to a holiday.

This is the house that my eldest has rebuilt,
at the time I was astonished at the sheer scale of the challenge…needless to say the owner and family are blown away.
He’s a clever boy…

“Nothing is impossible; the word itself says 'I'm possible!” Audrey Hepburn
