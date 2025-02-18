Sign up
Previous
Photo 1053
With the sun bursting through the sky so stunning
This my eldest’s current job…It’s not finished but close he’s sure looking forward to a holiday.
This is the house that my eldest has rebuilt,
at the time I was astonished at the sheer scale of the challenge…needless to say the owner and family are blown away.
He’s a clever boy…
“Nothing is impossible; the word itself says 'I'm possible!” Audrey Hepburn
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
1
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1583
photos
125
followers
111
following
288% complete
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1049
528
1050
529
1051
530
1052
1053
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th February 2025 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Neil
ace
Looks magnificent
February 18th, 2025
