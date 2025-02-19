taking a break for afternoon cuddles…

Cat appears often now and sits by the window peeping in at the activity going on in the studio…



I think he’d far rather see my son than I as he often has meaty delights… my green stuff doesn’t inspire him… although he did lick the spinach.



Interesting time cataloguing my friends art,

yes a really fun time with beams of sunshine pouring though the windows.



“Renoir tells us that art is rooted in emotion:

“Art is about emotion - if art needs to be explained it is no longer art. ”

