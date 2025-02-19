Previous
taking a break for afternoon cuddles… by beverley365
Photo 1054

taking a break for afternoon cuddles…

Cat appears often now and sits by the window peeping in at the activity going on in the studio…

I think he’d far rather see my son than I as he often has meaty delights… my green stuff doesn’t inspire him… although he did lick the spinach.

Interesting time cataloguing my friends art,
yes a really fun time with beams of sunshine pouring though the windows.

“Renoir tells us that art is rooted in emotion:
“Art is about emotion - if art needs to be explained it is no longer art. ”
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
288% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
This is a picture window and that cat is a great addition.
February 19th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely!
February 19th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Sweet
February 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact