Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1054
taking a break for afternoon cuddles…
Cat appears often now and sits by the window peeping in at the activity going on in the studio…
I think he’d far rather see my son than I as he often has meaty delights… my green stuff doesn’t inspire him… although he did lick the spinach.
Interesting time cataloguing my friends art,
yes a really fun time with beams of sunshine pouring though the windows.
“Renoir tells us that art is rooted in emotion:
“Art is about emotion - if art needs to be explained it is no longer art. ”
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1586
photos
126
followers
111
following
288% complete
View this month »
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
Latest from all albums
529
1051
530
1052
531
1053
532
1054
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
18th February 2025 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
This is a picture window and that cat is a great addition.
February 19th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely!
February 19th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Sweet
February 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close