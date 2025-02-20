Previous
Looking up to the top floor… by beverley365
Photo 1055

Looking up to the top floor…

It’ll take time for Alexis to complete the railing, this is the part of the house he himself wanted to craft metalwork is his passion and career.

The house is ready to move in, my sons finished the plumbing, electrics, kitchen.. built in units in the bedrooms and offices…Oo everything blah blah.
I’ll pop by later today to take photos.

“Work hard, have fun, make history.” – Jeff Bezos. But above all… be kind
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Brian ace
Great "look-up" shot! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
February 20th, 2025  
