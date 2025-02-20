Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1055
Looking up to the top floor…
It’ll take time for Alexis to complete the railing, this is the part of the house he himself wanted to craft metalwork is his passion and career.
The house is ready to move in, my sons finished the plumbing, electrics, kitchen.. built in units in the bedrooms and offices…Oo everything blah blah.
I’ll pop by later today to take photos.
“Work hard, have fun, make history.” – Jeff Bezos. But above all… be kind
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1588
photos
126
followers
111
following
289% complete
View this month »
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
Latest from all albums
530
1052
531
1053
532
1054
533
1055
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
18th February 2025 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Brian
ace
Great "look-up" shot! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
February 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close