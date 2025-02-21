Previous
3rd floor looking down… by beverley365
Photo 1056

3rd floor looking down…

I popped to see my son at work and take a bite of lunch, I had a walk around the house, Ooo
lots of finishing touches to do.

it’s half term here and whilst pretty chilly the children are loving running around & playing in the eco park, the pond life is thriving with lots of waterhens splashing & hiding.

Words of wisdom from Bruce Lee…
“If you love life, don't waste time, for time is what life is made up of.”.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jessica Eby ace
What cool and interesting lighting on these stairs!
February 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact