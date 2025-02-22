Previous
Spider man popped by… by beverley365
Spider man popped by…

Staring into the garden for inspiration I spotted a guy dangling from the building… I popped out to investigate, I hear his music and can see that he’s fully focused with head phones on.

I also saw a guy on the roof managing the wires and waving… spider man turned waving and continued with his job.
A nice interlude in the middle of my day.

A little silliness :
Peter Parker: [voiceover] Whatever life holds in store for me, I will never forget these words: "With great power comes great responsibility." This is my gift, my curse. Who am I? I'm Spider-Man.

I’m picturing my sons very young dressed up as Spider-Man… I’m smiling
Beverley

Wylie ace
well spotted
February 22nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured.
February 22nd, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Well spotted and a nice shot. Something like that hanging there in mid air and being controlled by someone else is not for me.
February 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
