Spider man popped by…

Staring into the garden for inspiration I spotted a guy dangling from the building… I popped out to investigate, I hear his music and can see that he’s fully focused with head phones on.



I also saw a guy on the roof managing the wires and waving… spider man turned waving and continued with his job.

A nice interlude in the middle of my day.



A little silliness :

Peter Parker: [voiceover] Whatever life holds in store for me, I will never forget these words: "With great power comes great responsibility." This is my gift, my curse. Who am I? I'm Spider-Man.



I’m picturing my sons very young dressed up as Spider-Man… I’m smiling