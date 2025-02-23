Previous
Étienne Marcel… by beverley365
Photo 1058

Étienne Marcel…

I took the metro, got off at a station I’ve not been to before… and enjoyed a walk around the streets of Paris. The rain miraculously stopped and it was a gorgeous Saturday morning.
A little street life, people watching and smooching, just what I needed to take mind off
a devastating family issue.

Choosing a few photos when I got home…
I smiled at the eye contact, and the joy of peoples day to day life.

Oh yes…I enjoyed coffee under the cool sun, with an american couple who began a heated debate on trump…interesting…. time to head home

“As you start to walk on the way, the way appears.”.Rumi
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...


Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and street scene.
February 23rd, 2025  
Karen ace
What a great Parisian street view! Interesting to see the people going about their day, the shops and buildings, and the entrance to the Metro. It sure does look cold! Nice bit of blue sky there.

As an outsider, it’s intriguing to hear the various opinions on Trump and his cabinet. I don’t get involved, though - stay far away from that one, but the differing viewpoints are engaging to hear.
February 23rd, 2025  
