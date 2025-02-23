Étienne Marcel…

I took the metro, got off at a station I’ve not been to before… and enjoyed a walk around the streets of Paris. The rain miraculously stopped and it was a gorgeous Saturday morning.

A little street life, people watching and smooching, just what I needed to take mind off

a devastating family issue.



Choosing a few photos when I got home…

I smiled at the eye contact, and the joy of peoples day to day life.



Oh yes…I enjoyed coffee under the cool sun, with an american couple who began a heated debate on trump…interesting…. time to head home



“As you start to walk on the way, the way appears.”.Rumi

