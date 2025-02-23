Étienne Marcel…

I took the metro, got off at a station I’ve not been to before… and enjoyed a walk around the streets of Paris. The rain miraculously stopped and it was a gorgeous Saturday morning.
A little street life, people watching and smooching, just what I needed to take mind off
a devastating family issue.
Choosing a few photos when I got home…
I smiled at the eye contact, and the joy of peoples day to day life.
Oh yes…I enjoyed coffee under the cool sun, with an american couple who began a heated debate on trump…interesting…. time to head home
“As you start to walk on the way, the way appears.”.Rumi
As an outsider, it’s intriguing to hear the various opinions on Trump and his cabinet. I don’t get involved, though - stay far away from that one, but the differing viewpoints are engaging to hear.