Photo 1059

.’Trompe-l’oeil’ designs grace the streets of Paris

Étienne Marcel, Les Marches de la Vie
and look up… it’s sooo beautiful and such surprise.

It is 41 years old! And yet, it hasn’t aged a day. Created by Fabio Rieti, this 300 m² painting is an autobiographical work.
We see the artist climbing the steps of this huge staircase towards his little daughter, who
joyfully opens her arms to him.
The heavy suitcase represents Fabio’s past years, and the difficulties of those years.
As he walks towards his little daughter, Fabio paints a picture of a future full of hope and happiness. A sublime and poetic work to discover, it was restored in 2016!

It was the piano and violinist that first caught my eys… it’s magnificent.

24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this beautiful architecture.
February 24th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
That brought tears to my eyes. What a striking image.
February 24th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Wow, an amazing work of art!
February 24th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful artwork and story
February 24th, 2025  
