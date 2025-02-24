.’Trompe-l’oeil’ designs grace the streets of Paris

Étienne Marcel, Les Marches de la Vie

and look up… it’s sooo beautiful and such surprise.



It is 41 years old! And yet, it hasn’t aged a day. Created by Fabio Rieti, this 300 m² painting is an autobiographical work.

We see the artist climbing the steps of this huge staircase towards his little daughter, who

joyfully opens her arms to him.

The heavy suitcase represents Fabio’s past years, and the difficulties of those years.

As he walks towards his little daughter, Fabio paints a picture of a future full of hope and happiness. A sublime and poetic work to discover, it was restored in 2016!



It was the piano and violinist that first caught my eys… it’s magnificent.



