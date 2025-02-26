1832 - Charm & tradition of the Belle Époque…

The bold brown Normandy style property sandwiched between the white Haussmann apartments… I’ve walked past often, only now have I discovered the history.



Apparently the best Broth in Paris…



The Pharamond family settled in the capital 1832, choosing the belly of Paris - Halles district to introduce ‘Normandy specialties’ to the city's inhabitants.

1898 - the Pharamonds undertook a major renovation of their establishment, and renamed

it ’À la Petite Normandie’.



From then on, success grew and all of Paris rushed to the restaurant with its half-timbered façade. It is said that Clemenceau, Hemingway and Mitterand were regulars there.



I haven’t been in, but it looks very beautifully

‘belle époque’.