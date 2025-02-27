Previous
"Beam me up, Scotty, there's no intelligent life on this planet" by beverley365
Photo 1062

"Beam me up, Scotty, there's no intelligent life on this planet"

I loved Star Trek

“Beam me up, Scotty” is arguably one of the most famous lines certainly in Star Trek and maybe in television history.

I was 10 years old… when Star Trek made its UK debut on 12th July 1969 with a screening of the episode ‘Where No Man Has Gone Before,’
Only a few days before the first Apollo moon landing,

As I was walking towards the metro I passed this small friendly protest, I walked behind them to feel the energy of the whirly flowing roof… which was closing automatically as it was beginning to rain… Star Trek came to mind.

Funny thing is I’ve never re- watched it… I have a crazy thought that I’d love to re-watch it…
Just because…
“To boldly go where no man has gone before.”
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
290% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Yes, Star Trek with Captain Kirk, Spock and Scotty (not to mention Uhura) was a great hit in our family home too!
February 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Amazing what prompts a memory.
February 27th, 2025  
Brian ace
Love Star Trek
February 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a great capture and scene. We have never been trekkies ;-)
February 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact