"Beam me up, Scotty, there's no intelligent life on this planet"

I loved Star Trek



“Beam me up, Scotty” is arguably one of the most famous lines certainly in Star Trek and maybe in television history.



I was 10 years old… when Star Trek made its UK debut on 12th July 1969 with a screening of the episode ‘Where No Man Has Gone Before,’

Only a few days before the first Apollo moon landing,



As I was walking towards the metro I passed this small friendly protest, I walked behind them to feel the energy of the whirly flowing roof… which was closing automatically as it was beginning to rain… Star Trek came to mind.



Funny thing is I’ve never re- watched it… I have a crazy thought that I’d love to re-watch it…

Just because…

“To boldly go where no man has gone before.”

