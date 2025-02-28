Sign up
Photo 1063
Photo 1063
Just passing by….
Whilst I would have loved to smooch Ooh and Ahh and bought a record or two… I looked through the door breathed in the air of vintage and smiled to myself of distant memories.
Ooo days gone by…
Gosh it was so exciting to go to the record shop and buy a piece of vinyl and hold it, read the liner notes, look at the pictures, you can’t forget the smell of the vinyl….
Sitting in a room with an LP crackling away, next to the turntable listening to a song at a time
My 7-inch single or aunts LP is like enjoying the sublime fabulousness state of solitude
Those were special days…
Fun to think about them for a few moments…
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1604
photos
126
followers
111
following
291% complete
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
538
1060
539
1061
1062
540
541
1063
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
22nd February 2025 1:21pm
Casablanca
ace
I still have all my singles and LP's and often get them out to play. It's the crackling, isn't it? And blowing the dust off, taking them out of their paper sleeves.....takes me right back to my youth!
February 28th, 2025
