Just passing by…. by beverley365
Photo 1063

Just passing by….

Whilst I would have loved to smooch Ooh and Ahh and bought a record or two… I looked through the door breathed in the air of vintage and smiled to myself of distant memories.

Ooo days gone by…
Gosh it was so exciting to go to the record shop and buy a piece of vinyl and hold it, read the liner notes, look at the pictures, you can’t forget the smell of the vinyl….

Sitting in a room with an LP crackling away, next to the turntable listening to a song at a time
My 7-inch single or aunts LP is like enjoying the sublime fabulousness state of solitude

Those were special days…
Fun to think about them for a few moments…
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Beverley

Casablanca ace
I still have all my singles and LP's and often get them out to play. It's the crackling, isn't it? And blowing the dust off, taking them out of their paper sleeves.....takes me right back to my youth!
February 28th, 2025  
