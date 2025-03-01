A walk around the Opera Garnier…

Thursday morning I had a need to jump out of bed and walk… I decided a couple of hours around the opera garnier would be wonderful…



Designed by architect Charles Garnier, it truly embodies the very essence of the 19th century splendour of French culture - Inaugurated in1875,



I’ve always felt drawn to this building, I know I’ve taken weeks & weeks worth of photos so I won’t waffle on… until the next photo.



It’s simply a Wow… its majestic atmosphere captivates you on arrival.



Just the uplift I needed before I get focused on some work.



I arrived in sunshine and left in the clouds…