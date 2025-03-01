A walk around the Opera Garnier…

Previous
Thursday morning I had a need to jump out of bed and walk… I decided a couple of hours around the opera garnier would be wonderful…

Designed by architect Charles Garnier, it truly embodies the very essence of the 19th century splendour of French culture - Inaugurated in1875,

I’ve always felt drawn to this building, I know I’ve taken weeks & weeks worth of photos so I won’t waffle on… until the next photo.

It’s simply a Wow… its majestic atmosphere captivates you on arrival.

Just the uplift I needed before I get focused on some work.

I arrived in sunshine and left in the clouds…
Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Casablanca ace
Lovely composition of this beautiful building. The people make such an interesting subject around it too.
March 1st, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous building
March 1st, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
It's an amazing building.
March 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
wonderful capture and symmetry, such a beautiful building.
March 1st, 2025  
