Photo 1064
A walk around the Opera Garnier…
Thursday morning I had a need to jump out of bed and walk… I decided a couple of hours around the opera garnier would be wonderful…
Designed by architect Charles Garnier, it truly embodies the very essence of the 19th century splendour of French culture - Inaugurated in1875,
I’ve always felt drawn to this building, I know I’ve taken weeks & weeks worth of photos so I won’t waffle on… until the next photo.
It’s simply a Wow… its majestic atmosphere captivates you on arrival.
Just the uplift I needed before I get focused on some work.
I arrived in sunshine and left in the clouds…
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
27th February 2025 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Lovely composition of this beautiful building. The people make such an interesting subject around it too.
March 1st, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous building
March 1st, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
It's an amazing building.
March 1st, 2025
Diana
ace
wonderful capture and symmetry, such a beautiful building.
March 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
