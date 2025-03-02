Togetherness… priceless

So having visited the opera house thursday morning in the evening my young son messaged to say he was off this week, bakery is closed for half term, would I like to meet up yes please …



He hadn’t visited the opera house so I was thrilled Thrilled to go with him and really enjoy & take time discovering. Oo a Wonderful surprise.



We have just arrived… a wonderful way to spend a Friday… I rarely see him unless I go to the bakery so this is a really Really special.