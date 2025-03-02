Previous
Togetherness… priceless
Togetherness… priceless

So having visited the opera house thursday morning in the evening my young son messaged to say he was off this week, bakery is closed for half term, would I like to meet up yes please …

He hadn’t visited the opera house so I was thrilled Thrilled to go with him and really enjoy & take time discovering. Oo a Wonderful surprise.

We have just arrived… a wonderful way to spend a Friday… I rarely see him unless I go to the bakery so this is a really Really special.
Beverley

Casablanca ace
This is just wonderful ❤️
March 2nd, 2025  
