Previous
Photo 1065
Togetherness… priceless
So having visited the opera house thursday morning in the evening my young son messaged to say he was off this week, bakery is closed for half term, would I like to meet up yes please …
He hadn’t visited the opera house so I was thrilled Thrilled to go with him and really enjoy & take time discovering. Oo a Wonderful surprise.
We have just arrived… a wonderful way to spend a Friday… I rarely see him unless I go to the bakery so this is a really Really special.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
1
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1608
photos
126
followers
111
following
291% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th February 2025 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
This is just wonderful ❤️
March 2nd, 2025
