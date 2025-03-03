Sign up
This is not just a library…
it's an impressive museum in it's own right,
with 300 years' worth of history…along with books, paintings, drawings and set models.
You simple simply stand in Awe…
My photo from yesterday of my son and I
was fun, as we entered the hall we were facing a beautiful mirror wall… so hey presto the first photo of the day…
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
6
0
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th February 2025 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing museum, it must be great to be able to spend time in there.
March 3rd, 2025
Babs
ace
This looks like my kind of place to explore.
March 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I can smell to wood and books.
March 3rd, 2025
Wylie
ace
Have the books been trying to escape?
March 3rd, 2025
Casablanca
ace
So old and rare they are locked away. Lovely to walk among history
March 3rd, 2025
Neil
ace
Amazing old library
March 3rd, 2025
