This is not just a library… by beverley365
Photo 1066

This is not just a library…

it's an impressive museum in it's own right,
with 300 years' worth of history…along with books, paintings, drawings and set models.

You simple simply stand in Awe…

My photo from yesterday of my son and I
was fun, as we entered the hall we were facing a beautiful mirror wall… so hey presto the first photo of the day…

3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
292% complete

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing museum, it must be great to be able to spend time in there.
March 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
This looks like my kind of place to explore.
March 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I can smell to wood and books.
March 3rd, 2025  
Wylie ace
Have the books been trying to escape?
March 3rd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
So old and rare they are locked away. Lovely to walk among history
March 3rd, 2025  
Neil ace
Amazing old library
March 3rd, 2025  
