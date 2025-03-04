Sign up
Previous
Photo 1067
Behind the curtain…. Looking down
Yesterday’s photo was looking up…
Today’s is looking down, the contrast in colours is both curious and marvellous.
Opera garnier from the depths to the stars…literally!
From the hidden lake in the 5th basement to the rarely visited roof, the mysteries of Paris’s illustrious Opera house are kinda magical.
Spring will come and so will happiness. Hold on. Life will get warmer…
Spring is nature’s way of saying, “Let’s party”
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1611
photos
126
followers
110
following
292% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th February 2025 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
