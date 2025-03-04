Behind the curtain…. Looking down

Yesterday’s photo was looking up…

Today’s is looking down, the contrast in colours is both curious and marvellous.



Opera garnier from the depths to the stars…literally!

From the hidden lake in the 5th basement to the rarely visited roof, the mysteries of Paris’s illustrious Opera house are kinda magical.



Spring will come and so will happiness. Hold on. Life will get warmer…



Spring is nature’s way of saying, “Let’s party”





