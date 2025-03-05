Looking up…the magnificence of the Grand Foyer

The Grand Foyer ceiling - features paintings by French artist Paul-Jacques-Aimé Baudry

its domed ceiling is covered with spectacular mosaics.



The hall is 154 m long, 13 m wide and 18 m high, a bust of Charles Garnier has been placed in the centre of the foyer overlooking the avenue de l’Opéra.



Historical Significance: During the Franco-Prussian War, the building served as a military warehouse. It was the most expensive building of its time, and was one of the first opera houses in the world to incorporate electricity.



It’s is so beautiful that it takes your breath away,

