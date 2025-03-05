Previous
Looking up…the magnificence of the Grand Foyer by beverley365
Looking up…the magnificence of the Grand Foyer

The Grand Foyer ceiling - features paintings by French artist Paul-Jacques-Aimé Baudry
its domed ceiling is covered with spectacular mosaics.

The hall is 154 m long, 13 m wide and 18 m high, a bust of Charles Garnier has been placed in the centre of the foyer overlooking the avenue de l’Opéra.

Historical Significance: During the Franco-Prussian War, the building served as a military warehouse. It was the most expensive building of its time, and was one of the first opera houses in the world to incorporate electricity.

It’s is so beautiful that it takes your breath away,
Beverley

Jessica Eby ace
Stunning! It must almost be an overload to try and take it all in when you're really standing there!
March 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh so grand.
March 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such oppulance, wonderful sight and capture.
March 5th, 2025  
