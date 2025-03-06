Previous
The day the Palais Garnier changed its ceiling… by beverley365
Photo 1069

The day the Palais Garnier changed its ceiling…

On September the 23rd 1964,
with Georges Auric as a guest, the new ceiling of the Paris Opera is unveiled.
The fresco was commissioned by André Malraux to the painter Marc Chagall.


White and clean again, the Palais Garnier opera house hides a surprise to its visitors.
A new ceiling is now hiding the original one.
The nearly 240 m' canvas was commissioned by French Minister André Malraux to the painter Marc Chagall, who just unveiled his work today. Chagall, 77, finished himself the last details of the ceiling, now lighted by the Garnier massive chandelier.

A beautiful snippet of history.
Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Casablanca ace
How interesting! And loving all that gold leaf up there
March 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and symmetry, such opulence!
March 6th, 2025  
