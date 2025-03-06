The day the Palais Garnier changed its ceiling…

On September the 23rd 1964,

with Georges Auric as a guest, the new ceiling of the Paris Opera is unveiled.

The fresco was commissioned by André Malraux to the painter Marc Chagall.





White and clean again, the Palais Garnier opera house hides a surprise to its visitors.

A new ceiling is now hiding the original one.

The nearly 240 m' canvas was commissioned by French Minister André Malraux to the painter Marc Chagall, who just unveiled his work today. Chagall, 77, finished himself the last details of the ceiling, now lighted by the Garnier massive chandelier.



A beautiful snippet of history.