Oops sorry friends… yesterdays photo

The ceiling painted by Mark Chagall was superimposed on the original work using polyester panels that can be easily disassembled.



It's a great example of preserving historic artefacts in a building that knows how to reinvent itself and freshen things up without denying its past.

The beautiful talents of Marc Chagall make you smile on sight… it’s dreamy.



For over a year at the age of 77 Chagall sketched out more than 50 designs using every medium he had. To take on the large format panels he used.



His final design of 12 panels,

was like a large flower because

“France is a rose” comprises scenes from 14 major composers.

Mozart’s Magic Flute, Berlioz’s Romeo & Juliet, Bizet’s Carmen and Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé are just a few.



We were so lucky to peep in and see the theatre the stage with rehearsals taking place

and of course capture this incredible ceiling.



So inspiring & joyful…