A slopping stage with a 5% incline…

Charles Garnier had the stage of the Palais Garnier built on a gradient to establish an ideal relationship with the auditorium…
sloping with a 5% incline from upstage (the furthest point from the audience) to downstage (the area closest to the public),
this so-called “Italian style’” stage enabled audiences, particularly those seated in the stalls slightly below the stage, to have a better view of the singers and dancers at the rear.
Wonderful to stand in awe and absorb the beauty of this theatre… right place right time
Meant to be…