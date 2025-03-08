A slopping stage with a 5% incline…

Charles Garnier had the stage of the Palais Garnier built on a gradient to establish an ideal relationship with the auditorium…

sloping with a 5% incline from upstage (the furthest point from the audience) to downstage (the area closest to the public),



this so-called “Italian style’” stage enabled audiences, particularly those seated in the stalls slightly below the stage, to have a better view of the singers and dancers at the rear.



