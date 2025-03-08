Previous
A slopping stage with a 5% incline… by beverley365
Photo 1071

A slopping stage with a 5% incline…

Charles Garnier had the stage of the Palais Garnier built on a gradient to establish an ideal relationship with the auditorium…
sloping with a 5% incline from upstage (the furthest point from the audience) to downstage (the area closest to the public),

this so-called “Italian style’” stage enabled audiences, particularly those seated in the stalls slightly below the stage, to have a better view of the singers and dancers at the rear.

Wonderful to stand in awe and absorb the beauty of this theatre… right place right time
Meant to be…
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
293% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact