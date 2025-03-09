I’ve been humming songs from Phantom of the Opera…

Micheal Crawford comes to mind…



The first view visitors see is the aptly-titled Grand Staircase.

Nine different kinds of marble from all over the world were used in this staircase alone.



I read that this entire opera house was designed with the goal of “seeing, and being seen”



I’ve discovered the joy of taking photos of ‘people’ whether a portrait or just whenever I see an interesting moment…