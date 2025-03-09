Previous
I’ve been humming songs from Phantom of the Opera… by beverley365
Photo 1072

I’ve been humming songs from Phantom of the Opera…

Micheal Crawford comes to mind…

The first view visitors see is the aptly-titled Grand Staircase.
Nine different kinds of marble from all over the world were used in this staircase alone.

I read that this entire opera house was designed with the goal of “seeing, and being seen”

I’ve discovered the joy of taking photos of ‘people’ whether a portrait or just whenever I see an interesting moment…
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
293% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful arches and architecture.
March 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 9th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Such romance to the design, all those alcoves and balconies and soaring empty space. I am humming "The Music of the Night" from Phantom as I type too.
March 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact