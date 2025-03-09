Sign up
I’ve been humming songs from Phantom of the Opera…
Micheal Crawford comes to mind…
The first view visitors see is the aptly-titled Grand Staircase.
Nine different kinds of marble from all over the world were used in this staircase alone.
I read that this entire opera house was designed with the goal of “seeing, and being seen”
I’ve discovered the joy of taking photos of ‘people’ whether a portrait or just whenever I see an interesting moment…
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
3
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1622
photos
126
followers
110
following
293% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
27th February 2025 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful arches and architecture.
March 9th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 9th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Such romance to the design, all those alcoves and balconies and soaring empty space. I am humming "The Music of the Night" from Phantom as I type too.
March 9th, 2025
