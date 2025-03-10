Previous
Each member of the audience May see not just the stage but the entire Auditorium.
Each member of the audience May see not just the stage but the entire Auditorium.

A statement by Charles Nuittier.

Charles Garnier built the auditorium in the tradition of an Italian theatre.
Shaped like a horseshoe, the stalls are overlooked by several tiers of boxes and balconies allowing as much to see as be seen.

The ceiling by Marc Chagall (1887-1985) was inaugurated in 1964 and affixed over the former one by Jules Eugène Lenepveu (1819-1898).
Chagall completed the pantheon of opera composers whilst paying tribute to Garnier, with whom he shared a taste for shimmering colours.

It’s been interesting discovering the Palais Garnier, I never tire of discovering newness.

Beverley

