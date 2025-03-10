Each member of the audience May see not just the stage but the entire Auditorium.

A statement by Charles Nuittier.



Charles Garnier built the auditorium in the tradition of an Italian theatre.

Shaped like a horseshoe, the stalls are overlooked by several tiers of boxes and balconies allowing as much to see as be seen.



The ceiling by Marc Chagall (1887-1985) was inaugurated in 1964 and affixed over the former one by Jules Eugène Lenepveu (1819-1898).

Chagall completed the pantheon of opera composers whilst paying tribute to Garnier, with whom he shared a taste for shimmering colours.



It’s been interesting discovering the Palais Garnier, I never tire of discovering newness.



