The setting for Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel

Zooming in at the top painting is heavenly.

One of my oh so many favourites.



I liked the girls in the photo, busy doing the phone thing…



You can’t help but be awed at the sheer majesty of this beautiful building, the interiors giving a glimpse to life in another era.



I read that the Opera House has 2,531 doors, 7593 keys and six miles of underground tunnels with the secret lake - where the Phantom of the Opera lived in the famous novel.



I’m slowly coming to the end…just a few more insights into this magnificent history to share.