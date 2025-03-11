Previous
The setting for Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel by beverley365
The setting for Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel

Zooming in at the top painting is heavenly.
One of my oh so many favourites.

I liked the girls in the photo, busy doing the phone thing…

You can’t help but be awed at the sheer majesty of this beautiful building, the interiors giving a glimpse to life in another era.

I read that the Opera House has 2,531 doors, 7593 keys and six miles of underground tunnels with the secret lake - where the Phantom of the Opera lived in the famous novel.

I’m slowly coming to the end…just a few more insights into this magnificent history to share.
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of that marvellous painting and opulent decorations. I like the symmetry and the way you captured this Beverley.
March 11th, 2025  
