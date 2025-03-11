Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1074
The setting for Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel
Zooming in at the top painting is heavenly.
One of my oh so many favourites.
I liked the girls in the photo, busy doing the phone thing…
You can’t help but be awed at the sheer majesty of this beautiful building, the interiors giving a glimpse to life in another era.
I read that the Opera House has 2,531 doors, 7593 keys and six miles of underground tunnels with the secret lake - where the Phantom of the Opera lived in the famous novel.
I’m slowly coming to the end…just a few more insights into this magnificent history to share.
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1626
photos
127
followers
110
following
294% complete
View this month »
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
Latest from all albums
549
1071
550
1072
551
1073
552
1074
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th February 2025 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of that marvellous painting and opulent decorations. I like the symmetry and the way you captured this Beverley.
March 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close