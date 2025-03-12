Previous
Which ever way you look… you see Mosaics… by beverley365
Which ever way you look… you see Mosaics…

Looking Up or down is simply amazing, I have no doubt that I will in the future bring friends here and wander around once again in awe.

The Opera Garnier Paris stands as a monument not just to the arts, but also to the mysterious and wonderfully romantic tales… that have swirled around it over the years. Its fabulous rich history and stunning architecture make it a place of intrigue and inspiration.

Your passion is the spark that illuminates your path—find it, nurture it, and let it guide you toward a life of purpose."
Karma Gaia
Beverley

Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful floor.
March 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
March 12th, 2025  
