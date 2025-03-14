Previous
So lucky to have a peep inside the theatre… Meant to be by beverley365
From the earliest days of its construction, the new Opera was also full of technical innovations. being able to accommodate 2,156 spectators,

It was the world’s first electrified opera (a power plant was built in the basement).

The French premiere of Aida (Verdi) in 1881 was presented without gas lighting which would end up being completely replaced.
This prompted a different way of listening to the works… with the theatre plunged into complete darkness, the audience could focus solely on the illuminated stage and not on what was going on around them in the theatre.

The Opéra Garnier was also the theatre where the phonograph and the théàtrophone were first tested… the former being used to record a performance and the latter enabling listening to an opera over the phone lines.

In 1975, Mozart’s Don Giovanni became the first opera to be broadcast live on television.

"Every corner of the Opera House “whispers stories” of culture & beauty.”
Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
Do lovely that you were able to see inside.
March 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
Lots of action on the stage
March 14th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Such an amazingly deep stage
March 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing stage setting !
March 14th, 2025  
