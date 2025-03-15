Previous
Seeing the people in absolute awe… wonderment & smiling was heartwarming. by beverley365
Seeing the people in absolute awe… wonderment & smiling was heartwarming.

the Grand Foyer ceiling features paintings by French artist Paul-Jacques-Aimé Baudry.

Outside & inside you can’t help see a huge huge abundance of Lyres… I the symbol of lyrical music.
The Palais Garnier stands out as a superb example of the Napoleon Ill style.
An eclectic and extravagant mix of architectural influences, absolutely every inch of the Opéra is covered with elegant textures, one-of-a-kind artworks, and gold, with many hidden secrets.

I’m coming to the end of this amazing slow walk
around the opera house, I feel my brain needs a little break from researching the history which I’ve loved. I feel I could easily become a tour guide 😄
Golly the wonders of learning now is incredible…everything at our fingertips.

Happy weekend…
Beverley

