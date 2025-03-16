Monument to Charles Garnier at the Palais Garnier

1825 - 1898

After his death a public monument (completed in 1902 to designs by Jean-Louis Pascal and crowned with a copy of the bust of Garnier, which had been created by Jean-Baptiste Carpeaux in 1869) was erected west of the Rotonde de l'Empereur of the Palais Garnier.



Everyone visiting the opera has to pass by this monument… on route to the ticket office & entrance… it’s beautiful.



Charles Garnier's project was one of about 170 submitted in the first phase. Each of the entrants was required to submit a motto that summarised their design.

Garnier's was the quote "Bramo assai, poco spero" ("Hope for much, expect little") from the Italian poet Torquato Tasso.



