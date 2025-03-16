Previous
Monument to Charles Garnier at the Palais Garnier by beverley365
Photo 1079

Monument to Charles Garnier at the Palais Garnier

1825 - 1898
After his death a public monument (completed in 1902 to designs by Jean-Louis Pascal and crowned with a copy of the bust of Garnier, which had been created by Jean-Baptiste Carpeaux in 1869) was erected west of the Rotonde de l'Empereur of the Palais Garnier.

Everyone visiting the opera has to pass by this monument… on route to the ticket office & entrance… it’s beautiful.

Charles Garnier's project was one of about 170 submitted in the first phase. Each of the entrants was required to submit a motto that summarised their design.
Garnier's was the quote "Bramo assai, poco spero" ("Hope for much, expect little") from the Italian poet Torquato Tasso.

Hope for much, expect little…
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact