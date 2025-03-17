Previous
Wandering … as you do by beverley365
Photo 1080

Wandering … as you do

After the most amazing time shared at the opera garnier, we are now off on a mission to find a ramen restaurant … my sons favourite

I love walking through these incredible walkways, they have such feeling of history…

whilst his favourite one is closed he has another one in mind…. Off we go

I’m so thrilled to have spent time together…
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christina ace
What a beautiful building
March 17th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Such a lovely area to wander in - and so nice for you to be with your son. :)
March 17th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a great arcade. I would love to browse here
March 17th, 2025  
Brian ace
Awesome story telling image and narrative
March 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and symmetry, I would love to browse around there.
March 17th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous leading line!
March 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact