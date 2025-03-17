Sign up
Previous
Photo 1080
Wandering … as you do
After the most amazing time shared at the opera garnier, we are now off on a mission to find a ramen restaurant … my sons favourite
I love walking through these incredible walkways, they have such feeling of history…
whilst his favourite one is closed he has another one in mind…. Off we go
I’m so thrilled to have spent time together…
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
6
2
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1638
photos
128
followers
110
following
295% complete
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
555
1077
556
1078
557
1079
558
1080
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th February 2025 3:30pm
Christina
ace
What a beautiful building
March 17th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Such a lovely area to wander in - and so nice for you to be with your son. :)
March 17th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a great arcade. I would love to browse here
March 17th, 2025
Brian
ace
Awesome story telling image and narrative
March 17th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and symmetry, I would love to browse around there.
March 17th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous leading line!
March 17th, 2025
