The rooftops of Paris… by beverley365
Photo 1081

The rooftops of Paris…

Yesterday was a gorgeous chilly sunny morning, after a morning coffee and a catch up up with Camila my elder sons beautiful friend we decided to pop on the metro to see the views…

The museum I had wanted to visit yesterday was closed on Monday.

The buzz of the tourists, the happiness filling the air it was a beautiful atmosphere and really fun a giggly thing to do.

18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Beverley

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
March 18th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
That view is always breathtaking
March 18th, 2025  
