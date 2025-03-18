Sign up
Previous
Photo 1081
The rooftops of Paris…
Yesterday was a gorgeous chilly sunny morning, after a morning coffee and a catch up up with Camila my elder sons beautiful friend we decided to pop on the metro to see the views…
The museum I had wanted to visit yesterday was closed on Monday.
The buzz of the tourists, the happiness filling the air it was a beautiful atmosphere and really fun a giggly thing to do.
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
2
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1639
photos
128
followers
109
following
296% complete
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1077
556
1078
557
1079
558
1080
1081
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th March 2025 12:21pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
March 18th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
That view is always breathtaking
March 18th, 2025
