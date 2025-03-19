Previous
That special photo… young & in love by beverley365
That special photo… young & in love

When I say crowded I’m really not exaggerating
With an energy of wonderment and excitement from all ages.

Many had their luggage perhaps heading home..
Their photos and sight seeing captured forever… Lovely to see and made me smile 😀
Beverley

Casablanca ace
Coming into that iconic time for lovers in Paris. Paris in the Spring.
March 19th, 2025  
