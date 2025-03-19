Sign up
Photo 1082
That special photo… young & in love
When I say crowded I’m really not exaggerating
With an energy of wonderment and excitement from all ages.
Many had their luggage perhaps heading home..
Their photos and sight seeing captured forever… Lovely to see and made me smile 😀
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1641
photos
128
followers
109
following
296% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th March 2025 12:16pm
Casablanca
ace
Coming into that iconic time for lovers in Paris. Paris in the Spring.
March 19th, 2025
