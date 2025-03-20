Previous
A lovely warm smiley welcome… by beverley365
Photo 1083

A lovely warm smiley welcome…

Hello I’m Ines let me tell you about this weekends event… I’m all ears…

3 days over the weekend an unusual experience where nature and creativity meet in the heart of Paris as part of Fashion Week ,

A green immersion with a little sunshine & guess what… it’s in front of the Opera Garnier …

A lovely way to spend a Saturday morning and talk to people.



20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
296% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact