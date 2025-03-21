Previous
Inspired by the ‘Live Green’ new fashion collection by beverley365
Inspired by the 'Live Green' new fashion collection

A wonderful fun marketing experience.
Longchamp stretched the limits of ‘who they are’ and their latest collection…a really fun experience transforming the Opéra frontage area into a full-scale stage.

And what was really wonderful was…
‘it was Free’.
Fun free work shops… with the sun shining it was a wonderful.

Lovely to see small queues of excited tourists & locals waiting their turn and just wandering and sitting at the foot of the Opera garnier.
Beverley

Diana ace
Such a beautiful capture of this amazing setting, those veggies look fabulous!
March 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such fun.
March 21st, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Lovely shot.
March 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
March 21st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
What a fun display, no wonder it is attracting attention!
March 21st, 2025  
