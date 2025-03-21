Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1084
Inspired by the ‘Live Green’ new fashion collection
A wonderful fun marketing experience.
Longchamp stretched the limits of ‘who they are’ and their latest collection…a really fun experience transforming the Opéra frontage area into a full-scale stage.
And what was really wonderful was…
‘it was Free’.
Fun free work shops… with the sun shining it was a wonderful.
Lovely to see small queues of excited tourists & locals waiting their turn and just wandering and sitting at the foot of the Opera garnier.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1646
photos
128
followers
109
following
296% complete
View this month »
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
Latest from all albums
559
1081
560
1082
561
1083
562
1084
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
8th March 2025 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful capture of this amazing setting, those veggies look fabulous!
March 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Such fun.
March 21st, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Lovely shot.
March 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
March 21st, 2025
Casablanca
ace
What a fun display, no wonder it is attracting attention!
March 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close