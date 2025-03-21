Inspired by the ‘Live Green’ new fashion collection

A wonderful fun marketing experience.

Longchamp stretched the limits of ‘who they are’ and their latest collection…a really fun experience transforming the Opéra frontage area into a full-scale stage.



And what was really wonderful was…

‘it was Free’.

Fun free work shops… with the sun shining it was a wonderful.



Lovely to see small queues of excited tourists & locals waiting their turn and just wandering and sitting at the foot of the Opera garnier.

