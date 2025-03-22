Previous
Such a fun ‘Pop up’ taking place in the heart of the city. by beverley365
Photo 1085

Such a fun ‘Pop up’ taking place in the heart of the city.

Fabulous four fun days, vegetables, aromatic herbs, and free workshops all taking place in front of one of the capital's most iconic monuments.

Among the rows of vegetables plants and bouquets of fresh herbs, visitors could really enjoy tips from market gardeners on composting, and plant care, discover herbal teas, make a origami windmill, and so much more…

The most wonderful thing however was …
It was completely free… people left with a packet of seeds and herbal teas… origami if they did it and a feeling of a wonderment.

It was really fun, I loved the relaxed atmosphere.
Beverley

Beryl Lloyd
How wonderful !
March 22nd, 2025  
Diana
This looks as good as it sounds, fabulous idea and shot.
March 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely
So unusual and fun to see.
March 22nd, 2025  
