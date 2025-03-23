Sign up
Previous
Photo 1086
Philharmonie de paris…
is celebrating disco, the iconic music of the 70s and 80s and a worldwide success.
A fabulous “all things musical venue”
Magnificent building with wonderful opportunities to enjoy music for all ages.
I’ve just stepped back in time…
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
3
2
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1650
photos
128
followers
109
following
297% complete
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
561
1083
562
1084
563
1085
564
1086
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
22nd March 2025 12:12pm
Tim L
ace
Wow, that is some radical architecture !
March 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
I love the way you captured this wonderful architecture, fabulous shapes and silvery tones. What great timing to have the runner and his reflection too.
March 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting looking building.
March 23rd, 2025
