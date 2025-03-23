Previous
Philharmonie de paris… by beverley365
Photo 1086

Philharmonie de paris…

is celebrating disco, the iconic music of the 70s and 80s and a worldwide success.

A fabulous “all things musical venue”
Magnificent building with wonderful opportunities to enjoy music for all ages.

I’ve just stepped back in time…
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
297% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Tim L ace
Wow, that is some radical architecture !
March 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
I love the way you captured this wonderful architecture, fabulous shapes and silvery tones. What great timing to have the runner and his reflection too.
March 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting looking building.
March 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact