Love saves the day…

Just imagine… outfits as bright as the SUN in the middle of summer, the music that grabs you by the hips and won't let go…



The Bee Gees, Gloria Gaynor, Donna Summer...Saturday night fever… Diana Ross

the names keep popping into my head…. after listening to them on Saturday,,,



already my feet are starting to wiggle…again

When I arrived " I'm coming out Diana Ross” was playing… which I still often hear”



But oh boy - DISCO WAS MORE THAN JUST MUSIC…

IT WAS A REVOLUTION! I had no idea…



Disco to me was dancing, often around my handbag with a few friends, screaming at whoever was on stage… it was simply a wonderful time…

however as I grew up I then understood…

a cry for freedom, an explosion of deep change, …….an era of liberation.



This exhibition reminded me of a mixture of memories… filled with music and I wonder…