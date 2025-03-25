The philharmonie de Paris… the other side.

everything for music and more… just a stone's throw from Pantin!



Designed by Jean Nouvel (who also designed the famous Quai Branly Museum) I’ve yet to visit…. the Philharmonie is unmissable.

Clad entirely in aluminum with plates representing birds, oscillating in shades of gray,

It has the particularity of being able to be "climbed" thanks to its stairs and open spaces. From the top of its 37 meters, the Belvédère offers a unique panorama with a view over the entire northeast of Paris.

It’s as beautiful on the inside as the outside…



I visited it summer 23 and was blown away…

I’ll revisit on a sunny day whilst I’m here.

