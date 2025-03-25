Previous
The philharmonie de Paris… the other side. by beverley365
The philharmonie de Paris… the other side.

everything for music and more… just a stone's throw from Pantin!

Designed by Jean Nouvel (who also designed the famous Quai Branly Museum) I’ve yet to visit…. the Philharmonie is unmissable.
Clad entirely in aluminum with plates representing birds, oscillating in shades of gray,
It has the particularity of being able to be "climbed" thanks to its stairs and open spaces. From the top of its 37 meters, the Belvédère offers a unique panorama with a view over the entire northeast of Paris.
It’s as beautiful on the inside as the outside…

I visited it summer 23 and was blown away…
I’ll revisit on a sunny day whilst I’m here.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Issi Bannerman ace
This is such a beautiful building! Lovely shot.
March 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting building.
March 25th, 2025  
