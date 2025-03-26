Andy Warhol - Celebrity Collage, 1978

Screen printing on paper



Made from photos taken on the face paparazzi style, this collage presents different faces of personalities who participated in the nightlife of New York in the 1970s 80’s and contributed to places like Studio 54…



Elizabeth Taylor, the actress and muse Margaret Trudeau (then wife of Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau), Steve Rubell, owner of Studio 54, Bianca Jagger, Liza Minnelli, Jack Nicholson, the publisher of Harper's Bazaar Diana Vreeland, the couturier Halston, the writer Truman Capote, Mick Jagger, wow…Salvador Dali.., Grace Jones and Andy Warhol. All were regulars of Studio 54.



It’s been interesting reading about the 70’s

and a look back at moments of my early life…



" Life is like a disco, no matter how the music changes you just keep dancing. "

