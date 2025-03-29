‘The Church’. CBS 30th Street Studio NY

also known as Columbia 30th Street Studio, and nicknamed "The Church", was an American recording studio operated by Columbia Records from 1948 to 1981 located at 207 East 30th Street, between Second and Third Avenues in Manhattan, New York City.

Containing two Columbia sound rooms — "Studio C" and "Studio D" — the facility was considered by some in the music industry to offer the best-sounding recording venue of its time.



By 1966 the facility had become recording studios for Columbia Records. Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Leonard Cohen, Laura Nyro,Bob Dylan (in spring 1970 for part of his New Morning album) Paul Simon, Miles Davis, Paul McCartney and Mahavishnu Orchestra (Birds Of Fire) recorded music there



Sold to Sony…

What happened to CBS Records?

In 1991, the CBS Records company was renamed Sony Music Entertainment.



On the front of the orange book bottom left … was the discovery of wonderment…