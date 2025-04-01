Top 10 disco songs - 1970’s

The pulsating music was the lifeblood of Saturday night disco nights. Oh boy these songs bring back the memories of dancing around our handbags on the dance floor…



I discovered this list & guess what they are in my head as if it was yesterday… so

“Stayin’ Alive” – Bee Gees

“I Will Survive” – Gloria Gaynor

“Le Freak” – Chic

“Hot Stuff” – Donna Summer

“Dancing Queen” – ABBA

“Boogie Wonderland” – Earth, Wind & Fire

“Y.M.C.A.” – Village People

“Don’t Leave Me This Way” – Thelma Houston

“Good Times” – Chic

“Love to Love You Baby” – Donna Summer



Do you remember these dance moves?



The Hustle – A partner dance that was fast-paced and structured.



The Bump – A playful dance where partners bumped hips to the rhythm of the music.



Freestyle Dancing – embracing free movement, twirling, and dancing solo to the beat.



Line Dances – These choreographed group dances were a big hit, with everyone moving in unison to tracks like “Y.M.C.A.”



It’s April my favourite springtime vibes…