Top 10 disco songs - 1970’s

The pulsating music was the lifeblood of Saturday night disco nights. Oh boy these songs bring back the memories of dancing around our handbags on the dance floor…
I discovered this list & guess what they are in my head as if it was yesterday… so
“Stayin’ Alive” – Bee Gees
“I Will Survive” – Gloria Gaynor
“Le Freak” – Chic
“Hot Stuff” – Donna Summer
“Dancing Queen” – ABBA
“Boogie Wonderland” – Earth, Wind & Fire
“Y.M.C.A.” – Village People
“Don’t Leave Me This Way” – Thelma Houston
“Good Times” – Chic
“Love to Love You Baby” – Donna Summer
Do you remember these dance moves?
The Hustle – A partner dance that was fast-paced and structured.
The Bump – A playful dance where partners bumped hips to the rhythm of the music.
Freestyle Dancing – embracing free movement, twirling, and dancing solo to the beat.
Line Dances – These choreographed group dances were a big hit, with everyone moving in unison to tracks like “Y.M.C.A.”