Previous
Top 10 disco songs - 1970’s by beverley365
Photo 1095

Top 10 disco songs - 1970’s

The pulsating music was the lifeblood of Saturday night disco nights. Oh boy these songs bring back the memories of dancing around our handbags on the dance floor…

I discovered this list & guess what they are in my head as if it was yesterday… so
“Stayin’ Alive” – Bee Gees
“I Will Survive” – Gloria Gaynor
“Le Freak” – Chic
“Hot Stuff” – Donna Summer
“Dancing Queen” – ABBA
“Boogie Wonderland” – Earth, Wind & Fire
“Y.M.C.A.” – Village People
“Don’t Leave Me This Way” – Thelma Houston
“Good Times” – Chic
“Love to Love You Baby” – Donna Summer

Do you remember these dance moves?

The Hustle – A partner dance that was fast-paced and structured.

The Bump – A playful dance where partners bumped hips to the rhythm of the music.

Freestyle Dancing – embracing free movement, twirling, and dancing solo to the beat.

Line Dances – These choreographed group dances were a big hit, with everyone moving in unison to tracks like “Y.M.C.A.”

It’s April my favourite springtime vibes…
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
300% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I remember friends practicing their moves in the toilets of the nightclub.
April 1st, 2025  
Brian ace
Great story telling image and narrative. I remember all of your hits and the dances, although I was not a dancer.
April 1st, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Ok, Many of them I don't know. I shall find them in youtube.
April 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact