Previous
Ooo KC & the sunshine band… by beverley365
Photo 1096

Ooo KC & the sunshine band…

The wonderful american disco and funk band 1973 Hialeah, Florida.
Their best-known songs include the hits
"Boogie Shoes", "Get Down On It",
"Get Down Tonight", "Give It Up",
"I'm Your Boogie Man", "Keep It Comin' Love", "Please Don't Go", "Shake, Shake, Shake
Shake Your Booty", and "That's the Way I Like It".

The band took its name from lead vocalist Harry Wayne Casey's last name - KC and the 'Sunshine Band' from KC's home state of Florida, the Sunshine State… how lovely.

The group had five number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart: four in the 1970s and the first number one song of the 1980s.

And guess what they Now on tour in the US… wonderful… so are village people. WOW…

It’s been really fun & uplifting togo back to the 70’s…
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
300% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
April 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact