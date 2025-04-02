Ooo KC & the sunshine band…

The wonderful american disco and funk band 1973 Hialeah, Florida.

Their best-known songs include the hits

"Boogie Shoes", "Get Down On It",

"Get Down Tonight", "Give It Up",

"I'm Your Boogie Man", "Keep It Comin' Love", "Please Don't Go", "Shake, Shake, Shake

Shake Your Booty", and "That's the Way I Like It".



The band took its name from lead vocalist Harry Wayne Casey's last name - KC and the 'Sunshine Band' from KC's home state of Florida, the Sunshine State… how lovely.



The group had five number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart: four in the 1970s and the first number one song of the 1980s.



And guess what they Now on tour in the US… wonderful… so are village people. WOW…



It’s been really fun & uplifting togo back to the 70’s…