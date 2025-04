14th February 1970 - Love saves the day…



On Valentine's Day 1970, David Mancuso began hosting regular, invitation-only dance parties at his home at 647 Broadway in New York City. Initially started as a way to make rent…

these weekly gatherings came to be known as the Loft.



Mancuso pioneered the legal private party, as distinct from the commercial nightclub business model.



