Tirage argentique… I’m not perfect - 1986 by beverley365
Photo 1099

Tirage argentique… I’m not perfect - 1986

The Robert Mapplethorpe foundation NY 1986

The 1970s and 1980s saw the creativity of artists flourish both on the street and in nightclubs.

Keith Haring (1958-1990) an outstanding
artist multiplied collaborations with disco and pop singer Grace Jones, especially during a performance made during a famous 6 p.m. painting marathon immortalised by photographer
Robert Mapplethorpe … (1946-1989).

Realised in 1984 and imagined by Andy Warhol for the magazine interview, this body painting performance for which Keith Haring also manufactures the suit and the coitte.

I'm Not Perfect(1986).
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
301% complete

Kathy A ace
This is fabulous!
April 5th, 2025  
