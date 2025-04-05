Tirage argentique… I’m not perfect - 1986

The Robert Mapplethorpe foundation NY 1986



The 1970s and 1980s saw the creativity of artists flourish both on the street and in nightclubs.



Keith Haring (1958-1990) an outstanding

artist multiplied collaborations with disco and pop singer Grace Jones, especially during a performance made during a famous 6 p.m. painting marathon immortalised by photographer

Robert Mapplethorpe … (1946-1989).



Realised in 1984 and imagined by Andy Warhol for the magazine interview, this body painting performance for which Keith Haring also manufactures the suit and the coitte.



I'm Not Perfect(1986).