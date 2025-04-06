Sign up
Photo 1100
Shimmering Shades of the 70’s
Stepping onto the disco floor… Ooo the thrill of dancing… it all comes flooding back.
The exciting pulsating beats, vibrant dance styles, and glamorous kaleidoscope’s of colours.
I have had so much fun stepping back to the 70’s 80’s…
Today is my last day of ‘disco fever’…
but the beat goes on.
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
5
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1678
photos
130
followers
112
following
301% complete
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
575
1097
576
1098
577
1099
578
1100
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
22nd March 2025 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
I can hear the music
April 6th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
It's been fun, thank you
April 6th, 2025
Babs
ace
Makes me want to dance.
April 6th, 2025
Brian
ace
Dancing in my mind. LOL
April 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great glitter ball.
April 6th, 2025
