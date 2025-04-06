Previous
Shimmering Shades of the 70’s by beverley365
Photo 1100

Shimmering Shades of the 70’s

Stepping onto the disco floor… Ooo the thrill of dancing… it all comes flooding back.

The exciting pulsating beats, vibrant dance styles, and glamorous kaleidoscope’s of colours.

I have had so much fun stepping back to the 70’s 80’s…
Today is my last day of ‘disco fever’…
but the beat goes on.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Kathy A ace
I can hear the music
April 6th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
It's been fun, thank you
April 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
Makes me want to dance.
April 6th, 2025  
Brian ace
Dancing in my mind. LOL
April 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great glitter ball.
April 6th, 2025  
