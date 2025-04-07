Previous
The joys of dedicated bike lines…

I met my young son last Thursday evening and enjoyed wandering around… whilst waiting for him.

I love the fact that in Paris everyone cycles,
old men smoking Gauloises, chic women in pearls and heels, and people who manage to find enough room for their market basket on the back and a poodle balanced on the handlebars.

It’s considered a way of getting around rather than a sports activity. And when you’ve got a bike, there are no worries about Métro strikes, parking or wearing out the soles of your shoes.

I’m considering buying a bike… I've always had a love for walking soo I’m still thinking.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I grew up cycling and my late brother was a competitive racing cyclist. If you have dedicated lanes, go for it. I only avoid it where I currently live because the roads are narrow and the cars big and wide and they all hate cyclists! Dangerous around here.
Love this photo and her pink rose leggings.
April 7th, 2025  
