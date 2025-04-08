Previous
The Monuments of Paris… by beverley365
The Monuments of Paris…

Always early and always something to discover… whilst waiting for my son I wandered around the back of the Louvre & the Musée d’arts my favourite… Ooo so many happy people having picnics with laughter in the air gosh it was so lovely to see. However…

The colours are true… I haven’t tweaked them… the sky was soo blue

The most incredible sight as you turn the corner… wrapped around the gardens at the back of the Louvre… hiding in plain sight

Panoramic wallpaper
Joseph Dufour Manufacture - Paris, 1812-1814

Stunted paper, hand-brushed background, wood plank colour printing
© Christophe Daguet for the Museum of Decorative Arts With the support of the
Louvre Museum. I took a few different scenes which I’ll share… Truly magnificent.
Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Such a fabulous find and capture of this beautiful scene. The artist went to so much trouble to create a beautiful and peaceful setting.
April 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great depiction of a moment in time.
April 8th, 2025  
