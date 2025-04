1814. These panoramic murals are soo romantic…

“The goal was "to stir emotions through the amazement and bewilderment at the

"magical" effect of the spectacle of nature, experienced as a maze in which one gets delightfully lost" [Odile Nouvel-Kammerer].”



Interesting to read how it was made:

The original design was created in 1812 and consisted of 30 strips, printed in 80 colors. It required the engraving of 2,062 woodblocks. It is possible that Joseph Dufour himself was the designer of the design.



So wonderful to discover it by chance.