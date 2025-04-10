Previous
Just passing by… by beverley365
Photo 1104

Just passing by…

Rows & rows of these entrances… so beautiful shining in the sunlight, what caught my eye was the shadow of the Lion.

I enjoyed wandering whilst waiting for my son.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Beverley

beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Christina
Such wonderful details
April 10th, 2025  
