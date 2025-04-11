Vanves flea market… on the streets of Paris

Ahhh, the flea markets of Paris! Well-loved by the locals and sought after by the tourists.



My friends visited last weekend for a half term break from London, Cary is addicted to vintage and has made it a great source of income.



We have literally just arrived not quite 8am and shes about to make her first purchase… Shes waving her bowls in deep joy…

I’m just the girl with the camera today… yippee



this flea market is tucked away in the south of the 14th arrondissement…. Weekends only open 7am - 1pm… very civilised



