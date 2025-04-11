Previous
Vanves flea market… on the streets of Paris by beverley365
Photo 1105

Vanves flea market… on the streets of Paris

Ahhh, the flea markets of Paris! Well-loved by the locals and sought after by the tourists.

My friends visited last weekend for a half term break from London, Cary is addicted to vintage and has made it a great source of income.

We have literally just arrived not quite 8am and shes about to make her first purchase… Shes waving her bowls in deep joy…
I’m just the girl with the camera today… yippee

this flea market is tucked away in the south of the 14th arrondissement…. Weekends only open 7am - 1pm… very civilised

11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
302% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
One happy customer.
April 11th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love the pleasure on the faces! Vintage crockery is beautiful stuff
April 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact