Photo 1106
Paris’s best kept secret…
for treasure hunters Ooo…
The moment I stepped into the bustling market, with vendors arranging their eclectic collections and the morning light dancing on vintage glassware, I was completely enchanted.
I’m taking photos of my friend for her Instagram… so much fun people watching too.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1690
photos
129
followers
112
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
5th April 2025 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
The colours on these take me back to the chic of childhood and a neighbour who had coloured glasses. Fun sight.
April 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colourful selection of glassware.
April 12th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful specimens
April 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful and colourful glasses.
April 12th, 2025
