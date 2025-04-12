Previous
Paris’s best kept secret… by beverley365
Photo 1106

Paris’s best kept secret…

for treasure hunters Ooo…

The moment I stepped into the bustling market, with vendors arranging their eclectic collections and the morning light dancing on vintage glassware, I was completely enchanted.

I’m taking photos of my friend for her Instagram… so much fun people watching too.


12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
The colours on these take me back to the chic of childhood and a neighbour who had coloured glasses. Fun sight.
April 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colourful selection of glassware.
April 12th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful specimens
April 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful and colourful glasses.
April 12th, 2025  
