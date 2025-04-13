Sign up
Photo 1107
A hidden gem for vintage fans…
Nestled in the 14th arrondissement, this charming market is pure magic…
So much fun & for anyone seeking a genuine glimpse into french culture this is the place for sure.
My friend is quickly filling her bag… whilst I enjoyed wandering…taking photos and people watching.
Lovely way to spend a Saturday morning…
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1692
photos
130
followers
113
following
303% complete
Babs
ace
Did you buy anything at the vintage fair?
April 13th, 2025
