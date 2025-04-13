Previous
A hidden gem for vintage fans… by beverley365
Photo 1107

A hidden gem for vintage fans…

Nestled in the 14th arrondissement, this charming market is pure magic…
So much fun & for anyone seeking a genuine glimpse into french culture this is the place for sure.

My friend is quickly filling her bag… whilst I enjoyed wandering…taking photos and people watching.
Lovely way to spend a Saturday morning…
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
303% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Did you buy anything at the vintage fair?
April 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact